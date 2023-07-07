PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a surprise that District Court Judge Debra Saunders never saw coming.

Saunders was shocked to see her nephew, U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Chalmers, walking towards her during her swearing-in ceremony late last month.

Chalmers, who had just returned home from deployment, assisted his aunt with her oath and watched as she was robed by Rhode Island Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Suttell.

Saunders previously served as clerk for the Rhode Island Supreme Court for nearly 20 years before being nominated to the bench by Gov. Dan McKee.