RI dog to compete in Puppy Bowl this year

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year, but Rhode Island will still be represented on football’s biggest night: at the Puppy Bowl.

Maribel is a 7-month-old Doberman Boxer mix and was adopted from the East Greenwich Animal Protection League by a North Kingstown family.

She will be on the orange team called “Team Ruff.”

On Thursday, Maribel got to have some fun on the field at Gillette Stadium for a photoshoot with Patriots cheerleaders and Pat the Patriot.

Maribel even met Boyd, the official Patriots dog.

The Puppy Bowl XVIII is on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet and streaming on discovery+.

  • Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV
