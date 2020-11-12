RI author, illustrator creates character to inspire messages of kindness

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A South County based author and illustrator has created a character in an effort to inspire messages of kindness.

Christine Carr, an elementary school physical education teacher in East Greenwich, has created the character “Corwin” which means “heart’s friend.”

The character is seen on greeting cards, clothing, mugs, and masks in local retail stores and also online.

“Sharing those smiles and giving that vibe is so important,” Carr said. “In this world filled with stress especially at this time, it’s just nice to be thought of, to know that someone is thinking of you and that’s really the purpose of the cards.”

Carr said she is giving her creation wings, and donating a portion of the proceeds to Anchor Paws Animal Rescue.

She also provided “Corwin” school booklets to students in Kindergarten though 2nd grade in East Greenwich back in the spring. Additionally, she teamed up with Family Services of Rhode Island, giving coloring books to local families.

Carr is the author of the 2010 book Mother Daze, which is about the challenges and joys of raising her three kids while trying to balance her career and life’s ups and downs.