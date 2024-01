PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s first baby of the year was born at Women & Infants Hospital.

Artemio Pineda Morillon was born at 2:50 a.m. on New Year’s Day and weighed 10 pounds and 1 ounce.

Parents Jazmin Morillon and Artemio Pineda, of Providence, were “overjoyed to start 2024 by welcoming their new baby boy.”