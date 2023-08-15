RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Raynham reunited Tuesday with the tiny kitten they rescued from a storm drain over the weekend.

Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said the firefighters were called to Princess Lane early Sunday morning following reports of a trapped kitten.

When the firefighters arrived, LaCivita said they heard the 5-week-old male kitten making faint noises from inside the storm drain.

Since the kitten was discovered just after midnight, the firefighters decided to wait until daylight to rescue the kitten, according to the fire chief.

But LaCivita said the firefighters didn’t want to leave him stranded overnight, and decided to carefully lower a small crate with food and water into the storm drain.

The firefighters returned to the storm drain hours later and could still hear the kitten’s cries for help. LaCivita said one firefighter climbed into the 8-foot-deep storm drain and brought the kitten to safety.

The black and white tuxedo kitten, which has since been named “Storm,” personally thanked the firefighters who saved his life during their reunion.

Storm is currently being cared for by Raynham Animal Control, and a number of potential adopters are being considered.

Raynham Firefighter Dom Kuran climbed into the 8-foot-deep storm drain to retrieve the kitten and bring it to safety. (Courtesy: Raynham Fire Department)

From left: Raynham Firefighter Tab Shumway, Raynham Animal Control Officer Linda Brackett, and Raynham Firefighter Dom Kuran were able to hold and feed “Storm,” a 5-week-old male kitten. (Courtesy: Raynham Fire Department)

From left: Raynham Firefighter Tab Shumway, Raynham Animal Control Officer Linda Brackett, and Raynham Firefighter Dom Kuran. (Courtesy: Raynham Fire Department)