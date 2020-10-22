Raimondo announces ‘Safe and Spooky Halloween Contest’ for children across RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is trying to encourage safety this Halloween with a contest for children across the state.

“We’re challenging all Rhode Island students to share how you’ll be celebrating Halloween this year while following the public health guidance,” Raimondo said during her Wednesday coronavirus briefing.

The Safe and Spooky Halloween Contest is sponsored by the R.I. Department of Education and the Rhode Island Foundation.

Click here to submit your idea »

“I’ve already seen some pretty awesome, creative, fun, safe ideas!” Raimondo said. “Virtual pumpkin carvings, building a candy slide out of PVC pipe so you can shoot the candy out to the kids. Lots of fun stuff happening so I would encourage kids to get creative!”

Three winners will be selected from each age group:

  • Early Learning Center (Preschool, Pre-K)
  • Elementary School (Kindergarten- Grade 5)
  • Middle School (Grades 6-8)
  • High School (Grades 9-12)

Each winner will get $50.

You can submit your ideas by Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m., and the student winners will be announced at Raimondo’s press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

