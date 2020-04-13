Quarantine Cosplay: RI woman uses household items to transform into princesses

Breaking News
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A yellow sweater becomes a cascading braid of flaxen hair. A turquoise towel draped and pinned appears to be a majestic gown. A bed sheet fastened by a brooch easily doubles as a royal cape.

These are just some of the clever tricks Liz Gotauco has used to transform household items into costume pieces, dressing herself up as instantly-recognizable Disney princesses.

The North Providence resident has been documenting her “quarantine cosplay” on social media.

“As one of many creative people having to find outlets at home, I needed a pick-me-up for myself as well as my friends,” Gotauco told Eyewitness News. “I see a lot of people suffering from anxiety and depression right now, so I have wanted a creative project that will bring people joy.”

Gotauco is a librarian by trade, but cosplaying is her hobby. (The term “cosplay” combines the words “costume” and “play,” and refers to a type of performance art where people make outfits and accessories to resemble a specific character.)

Gotauco’s actual costumes and sewing equipment are in storage with her family. Social distancing has forced her to instead use whatever she has inside her 500 square-foot apartment — so she broke out the pins and the linens.

“What is funnier than a princess whose ballgown is made out of towels?” she asked.

Already she’s created a dozen Disney characters, and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I hope to do villains next!” she said.

You can follow Gotauco’s “quarantine cosplay” on her Instagram.

