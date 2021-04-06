CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Q&A: 12 News reporter Alexandra Leslie shares her experience getting vaccinated

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been over a year since 12 News reporter Alexandra Leslie started working out of her Pawtucket apartment due to being high-risk for COVID-19, but that may not be the case for that much longer.

In March, Alexandra became eligible by the R.I. Department of Health to receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to her health condition, Cystic Fibrosis. The disease primarily affects the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe over time.

Tuesday morning, Alexandra shared her story about getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, why it was important to her, and what her plan will be moving forward.

Watch the full interview on 12 News This Morning with Alexandra Leslie above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

