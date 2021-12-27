Puppies found abandoned in bag on Christmas Day find special homes

Courtesy of Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. (WPRI) — Five puppies abandoned at a convenience store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Christmas Day were able to find new homes thanks to a group of police officers.

According to a post on the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page, someone left five puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QuikTrip.

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, 4 of the officers immediately adopted 4 of the puppies and the 5th went home with the QT employee,” the Facebook post read.

  Courtesy of Tulsa Police Department
“Big thanks to the QT employee, awesome officers and the cute pups!” the post continued.

Tulsa police ask if you are looking for a pet, to consider adopting instead of shopping: “There are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets.”

