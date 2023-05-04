CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The YMCA of Greater Providence celebrated the 100th birthday of its oldest active member Thursday.

Frank Mancini has been a member at the Cranston YMCA for more than 30 years.

“It’s been great,” Mancini said at his surprise birthday party. “Look at all of the wonderful people I’ve got around me … you can’t beat it.”

Steven O’Donnell, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Providence, said Mancini is beloved among members and staff alike.

“Frank is the ultimate example of what healthy living is all about,” O’Donnell said. “In addition to his aquatic abilities, he has a unique way of energizing all those around him. We wish him the best in his next 100 years.”