PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A little bit of Rhode Island has made its way to Washington, D.C.

Students at Young Woods Elementary School crafted ornaments that will hang from a Christmas tree at the White House.

Second and third graders made each ornament based on what they think makes Rhode Island beautiful. They hope President Joe Biden will get a glimpse at their work.

“I want to see if he likes it because I made it for him,” one student said.

This is part of the America Celebrates Ornaments Program, an annual collaboration of the National Park Service, U.S. Department of Education and National Park Foundation.

The ornaments will decorate 58 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree.

“I drew a beach with a crab and shark and some fish,” one student explained.

“A lighthouse, so then if any ships in the night, they need the light,” said another student.

The ornaments took students three weeks to create and they did it with help from their art teacher Patricia Balestra.

“It is an honor to have those ornaments there and for people to go visit and see our state tree and what our state represents by kids and through their eyes,” Balestra said.

The project has also left students feeling like they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

“I want to be a president someday,” one student said.

Once the tree in Washington is taken down, the students will get the ornaments back.