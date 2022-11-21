PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A high school senior in Providence was surprised Monday with a scholarship worth $40,000.

Jose Santos of Central High School won one of two monthly national scholarships through a random drawing provided by College Board, an organization that helps prepare students for college.

Students get entered into the drawing for the “Big Future Education Scholarship” by doing certain tasks on the College Board website, such as practicing for the SAT, completing the FAFSA, and applying to colleges. The number of entries depends on the tasks completed.

Finances are also taken into account and students get even more entries if their family income is under $60,000 per year. There are also smaller scholarship drawings worth $500.

“He’s really excited,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said. “He had no idea and he’s just overwhelmed by it.”

“For so many Rhode Island students, scholarships provide the financial relief they need to turn the dream of attending college into reality,” Gov. Dan McKee added. “We wish Jose the best on the road ahead and thank him for serving as a shining example of a forward-thinking, future-ready Rhode Island scholar.”

A student from North Smithfield also won a $40,000 scholarship back in March.