Providence schools honor class of 2020 with ‘mobile billboards’ on RIPTA buses

RI Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green and Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters pose beside on of the 25 “Congratulations, Providence Seniors!” signs on RIPTA buses this month. (Photo credit: Barbara Polichetti)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School District has repurposed some traditional advertising space for this year’s seniors.

According to the district, 25 Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) buses in the city will have the message “Congratulations, Providence Seniors/Class of 2020,” as a way to honor the approximately 1,500 students graduating from its 12 high schools this month.

RIPTA helped with the design of the bilingual, king-size bus ads.

“We know that our seniors are missing out on traditional graduation celebrations this spring, and we wanted to do something unique to show how proud we are of their accomplishments,” Superintendent Harrison Peters said.

RIPTA is an important mode of transportation for Providence public high school students, according to the district, with about half of them using the buses to get to and from school every day.

“My hope is that these mobile billboards will roll through our neighborhoods, spreading small moments of pride among our families,” Peters added.

The district says in light of social distancing requirements, they have taken a number of non-traditional steps to honor the class of 2020.

In addition to planning virtual commencement ceremonies, school staff delivered celebratory lawn signs and banners to every graduating senior.

Last month, the district also partnered with Coast 93.3 to have a special pre-prom radio broadcast devoted exclusively to Providence students.