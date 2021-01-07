Providence Rugby Football Club takes part in special ‘Good Night Lights’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A local sports club is behind a generous donation to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday night, the Providence Rugby Football Club teamed up with the Friends of Jack Foundation and East Providence Police to raise roughly $1,200 for young patients and their families.

Soon after, an anonymous donor offered up $800, bringing the total donation to $2,000.

At 8:30 p.m., the group flashed their vehicle headlights and flashlights in the direction of the windows at the children’s hospital.

It’s a nightly tradition known as “Good Night Lights” that first began in 2010 as a way to lift the spirits of young patients battling various illnesses.

The rugby club said they were happy to take part.

“It’s a small gesture, but it’s from our heart,” Chris Arsenault with Providence Rugby said. “We wish we could say hello to the kids, but this is how socially distanced we are going to get today.”

The team gave the kids at Hasbro a signed rugby ball that will be displayed in a case at the hospital.

“It’s not just a sport. Rugby is a very strong comradery of people coming together and we just want to spread that message,” Arsenault said.