Potter League helps rescue animals in one of largest emergency shelter animal transports

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 300 pets were transported from El Paso in search of finding their new forever home, and for some, that could mean Rhode Island.

When El Paso Animal Services asked for help to clear its shelter by sending out an SOS (Support Our Shelter) in June, the Bissell Pet Foundation stepped in to assist and bring animals up north. The center is currently housing more than 700 animals.

Potter League for Animals in Middletown accepted five dogs and four kittens late Friday night.









Potter League for Animals helps pick up rescue animals flown in from El Paso, TX Friday night.

Kara Montalbano, one of the Potter League employees that helped with the transport, says the effort might be one of the biggest emergency transports in the country.

“So, we got them off the plane in New Jersey and drove them up here last night, and hey were all quiet and just exhausted from a long day,” Montalbano said. “We kind of joked that it being 4th of July it’s their trip to freedom and independence and a new home.”

Animals will be in “transport isolation” for a little a few days to get examined and make sure they are healthy, but Montalbano says anyone interested in adopting can submit an application online, and eventually come in for an in-person visit.