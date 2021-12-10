Police officer finds lost packages, makes sure they get to destinations before Christmas

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A police officer in Lakeville, Massachusetts, found himself playing the role of an Amazon delivery driver this week.

Officer Rob Schiffer was on patrol Wednesday morning when he responded to a call for packages in the road. That’s when he took it upon himself to make sure they got to their destinations in time for Christmas.

“Multiple packages were left, about 8 to 10, and no Amazon driver was around,” Schiffer recalled.

They did not appear to be tampered with and all had Lakeville addresses, so he loaded the packages into his cruiser and made the deliveries himself.

“I figured most of them were Christmas presents so I didn’t want to risk families not getting Christmas presents for their children or their family members or anything like that,” he said.

Lakeville resident Lisa Aten’s doorbell camera captured one of Schiffer’s special deliveries.

(Story continues below video)

“It’s a great Christmas deed,” Aten said. “He could have reported it, it could be sitting in a pile somewhere at the police station, it was awesome.”

The department believes the packages may have fallen off an Amazon truck and Schiffer’s supervisor Lt. Ryan Maltais credits him with going above and beyond.

“Once he told me what he was going to do, what his plan was, I certainly gave him the go-ahead,” Maltais said.

Those who were waiting on their packages are grateful the officer pulled double duty.

The police department is investigating the circumstances around the abandoned packages but does not believe the incident is suspicious.