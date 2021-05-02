Pizza shop offers free slices to vaccinated customers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Francesco’s Pizzeria, a family owned pizza shop where mom works in the kitchen and the dough recipe is over one hundred years old, is hoping to encourage people to get vaccinated.

On Sunday, the Hope Street business gave a free slice of pizza to customers with proof of vaccination.

“Earlier was much crazier, probably went through 250 slices of pizza which is wild,” owner Frank Schiavone said.

Frank Schiavone, who opened the pizza shop in October — the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — said Sunday’s event was a way to “mix business in trying to do something good.”

“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to be almost like a leader in the sense of let’s just get by this. Let’s do what we have to do, to get ourselves back to work, back out in restaurants, get people off unemployment and let’s just start moving,” he said.