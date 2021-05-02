CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Pizza shop offers free slices to vaccinated customers

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Francesco’s Pizzeria, a family owned pizza shop where mom works in the kitchen and the dough recipe is over one hundred years old, is hoping to encourage people to get vaccinated.

On Sunday, the Hope Street business gave a free slice of pizza to customers with proof of vaccination.

“Earlier was much crazier, probably went through 250 slices of pizza which is wild,” owner Frank Schiavone said.

Frank Schiavone, who opened the pizza shop in October — the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — said Sunday’s event was a way to “mix business in trying to do something good.”

“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to be almost like a leader in the sense of let’s just get by this. Let’s do what we have to do, to get ourselves back to work, back out in restaurants, get people off unemployment and let’s just start moving,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/30/21: PC Professor Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community