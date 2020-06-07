Pawtucket firefighters save kitten from storm drain

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters worked for nearly an hour to get a small kitten out of a Pawtucket storm drain Friday night.

The fire union’s vice president, Erik Cordeiro, said firefighters were on their way to an unrelated call around 9 p.m. Friday when a police officer caught their attention. The officer had been called by a passerby who heard the cat near the intersection of Armistice Blvd. and Denver Street.

Cordeiro said they realized the cat was trapped between two storm drains. They tried using food to lure him out, but when he didn’t budge, they grabbed a small hose and squirted him with water until he emerged.

The gray kitten was unhurt and is healthy, Cordeiro said. He’s now up for adoption at the Pawtucket Animal Shelter.

Cordeiro said they didn’t officially name him, but he thinks “Stormy” would be appropriate.