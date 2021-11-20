Pawtucket business owner giving away 600 turkeys, jackets to 2 communities

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Six hundred turkeys and jackets will be given away this weekend in New Bedford and Pawtucket.

Business owner Joe DeBarros, owner of Support is Key, is hosting two giveaways to give back to those in need.

DeBarros has been previously featured on Street Stories for his past giveaways — from turkeys on Thanksgiving, presents are Christmas time, to backpacks for students heading back to school.

This is DeBarros’ third year helping others in need during Thanksgiving.

“Hundreds and hundreds of families in need of turkeys, free jackets, free pizza, free chocolate, everything is free, support is key,” DeBarros said. “What we’re doing is giving back to the community in a major way in a different city than where I’m from, so it’s a blessing.”

DeBarros previously told 12 News he’s made it his life mission to help those in need, adding that he knows all too well what it’s like not being able to afford the bare necessities.

The event on Saturday was special for two reasons — it was New Bedford’s first annual giveaway and it was held in honor of Jessica Lyn Hicks who recently passed away. Her family was in attendance.

Support is Key will be at 574 Main Street in Pawtucket on Sunday giving out three hundred turkeys, jackets, and more.