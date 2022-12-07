PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Christmas came early at the Providence Children’s Museum on Tuesday.

Patriots Tight End Hunter Henry gifted presents to about 75 foster children and their families from Communities for People, one of the oldest foster care agencies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

He partnered with the Shaw’s and Stars Market Foundation to hand children up to 12 years old a wrapped gift from their wish list.

“I was very motivated by Mr. Kraft and our team is very big on getting out in the community, so they’ve been very influential, just motivating me to get out into the community that we live in, spend a lot of time in and be with the people of this area,” Henry said.

Henry has recently become an ambassador to Communities for People to help the neediest children feel special.

Tuesday’s giveaway also served as a birthday celebration for Henry, who turned 28 on Wednesday.