Over 150 RI Army National Guardsmen return home just in time for Thanksgiving

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Soldiers from the Rhode Island Army National Guard returned home Thursday, giving their loved ones something very real to be thankful for this holiday.

Their plane landed at T.F. Green Airport just after 8 p.m. Then four busloads were brought to the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) to be reunited with their loved ones.

157 men and women from the 115th Military Police Company spent ten months in Southwest Asia and traveled to nine different countries, according to Commander Patrick Potter.

It was a long wait for Lisa McCurdy who was ready to see her husband, First Lieutenant Charles McCurdy, walk off the bus and into her arms.

“Today was 316 days for us,” Lisa said. “You see on Youtube these great homecoming videos but at the end of the day all we want is our soldiers back.”

The group of soldiers returned home to their loved ones patiently waiting with flags and signs. The homecoming having to be done differently because of the pandemic, but the commander’s wife Marie Potter says it’s just as meaningful as any other one.

“They’re putting their lives at risk, they don’t have to do this and they are willing to do that for all of us and I think that showing your appreciation and your gratitude is really important,” Marie said.

There will also be some surprises tonight, Commander Potter says his three children are unaware their dad will be walking through the front door tonight.

“I’m thankful that myself got home and that all of these soldiers got home safely, and they are going to be with their families shortly, and we’re going to be able to spend what we have left of Thanksgiving,” the commander said.