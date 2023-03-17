JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s that time of year again, when Rhode Islanders head to the Original Italian Bakery in droves to pick up some zeppole ahead of St. Joseph’s Day.

The zeppola is a St. Joseph’s Day staple.

The shape of the cream-filled pastry is symbolic, according to Original Italian Bakery owner Don Petrillo. Petrillo said the zeppola resembles a carpentry plane, which Saint Joseph was known to use regularly.

This year the Original Italian Bakery reached a milestone by selling its millionth zeppola. Petrillo’s goal is to sell 60,000 zeppole by Easter Sunday.

The Original Italian Bakery makes six different flavors of zeppola: traditional yellow cream, Bailey’s Irish cream, chocolate, pistachio, raspberry with whipped cream and ricotta.

“Everyone has their own kind that they like, but the traditional is our best-seller,” Petrillo said.

The Original Italian Bakery is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Petrillo encouraged zeppole lovers to order ahead of time either online or by calling the bakery at (401) 919-5777. The bakery is also selling four-packs of traditional yellow cream zeppole for $11.99.

Johnny Villella contributed to this report.