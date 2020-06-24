On 43rd birthday, Cranston man to run 80 miles across RI for charity

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Jon Pincince will truly be going the distance for his 43rd birthday.

Pincince is planning to run approximately 80 miles on Thursday, starting at the Buck Hill Management Area in Burrillvlle and ending at Blue Shutters Town Beach in Charlestown.

The decision to run the entire length of the state is not just for his own accomplishment, however. Pincince is running to raise money for the Nonviolence Institute in Providence.

“They are out in the community, in the neighborhoods, on the street talking with people, working with people and really building a stronger, safer community for everybody,” Pincince said.

The Nonviolence Institute had to postpone their annual fundraiser, Invest in Peace, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To offset the organization’s losses, Pincince began collecting donations ahead of his run on the North-South Trail.

“To make it about more than just me doing a run raise some money for an organization that could really use it,” Pincince said.

So far, Pincince has raised approximately $7,000 for the non-profit organization.

Want to donate? Contact Jon Pincince:

Pincince, a lawyer and five-time marathon runner, said he’s been training harder than he ever has before – hoping that he will make it all the way across the state.

“Over the last few months, I’ve run more miles than I ever have,” he said. “Just being on my feet and moving for that long of a period of time is something that I have not done before.”

Pincince said all of the money raised will be donated directly to the Nonviolence Institute once he completes his run. He said his friend will be taking over his Twitter account to provide real time updates during his run.