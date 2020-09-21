Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday

It's Good News

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJW) — The oldest living U.S. Marine celebrated her 107th birthday in North Carolina on Saturday.

According to the City of Kannapolis, Sgt. Dot Cole is the oldest living Marine.

She joined the Marine Corps during World War II in 1943.

Sgt. Cole completed her training at Camp Lejeune and was then stationed at Quantico. City officials say she primarily served in an administrative role.

Last month, another North Carolina woman celebrated a monumental birthday. Hester Ford turned 116, making her the oldest living person in the United States.

