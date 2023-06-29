(WPRI) — A wolfdog rescue in Ohio is thanking Rhode Island with a special tribute.

The Red Riding Hood Rescue Project has renamed the road that leads back to its animal enclosures “Rhode Island Road.”

The sanctuary has been hosting a “groveling for gravel” campaign for awhile, and recently, an anonymous Rhode Islander stepped up and offered a substantial match.

“The money paid for crushed limestone around all animals’ perimeter fences and in the roads between those fences,” the sanctuary continued. “The importance of this is significant. We are in a farm field. When it rains we have thick mud. The transport vehicle that brought us the 401 girls got stuck in the mud when delivering the girls.”

The rescue took in the two suspected wolfdogs, originally thought to be rare “black coyotes,” that were found roaming the streets of Warwick earlier this month.

The sisters, renamed Wiley Coyote and Willow, were released into their new enclosure, dubbed the “401 Run,” which was completely built by volunteers and includes a large doghouse, swimming pool, sun shades and dig guards.

The sanctuary also previously installed a plaque highlighting the dogs’ journey to their new home.

“We are so incredibly thankful to have our habitats cleaner and dry and to have no more mud… we felt a nod to RI was warranted,” the sanctuary said.

The sanctuary plans to “throw out the red carpet” for their first Rhode Island visitor, who is expected to come this summer.

The Red Riding Hood Rescue Project is a sanctuary specifically for wolfdogs.