North Smithfield seniors raising money for statewide Unity Ball

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — In a little more than a month, the grand ballroom at Warwick’s Crowne Plaza will be filled with hundreds of students dancing the night away.

The 2020 Unity Ball will be held on Friday, March 20, and if two North Smithfield High School seniors get their way — it’ll be free of charge for all attendees.

The event is for teenagers with special needs who may not feel comfortable at a traditional prom. All students who participate in Unified Sports programs in Rhode Island are invited along with their coaches.

To truly make it a night to remember, Josh Carufel and Hope Trowbridge organized the dance for their senior project and are now working to raise the $8,000 needed to make it happen without costing attendees a dime.

In the above video, meet the two students behind the project as well as two unified athletes who already have their tickets for the Unity Ball.

