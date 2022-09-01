NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield police officer is being hailed a hero for rescuing a family’s pet rabbits from their burning home last week.

North Smithfield Police Dispatcher Glen Perron was working a construction detail on Woonsocket Hill Road Friday afternoon when the department was notified of a fire inside a nearby home.

Perron, according to police, immediately jumped into action. He advised the construction workers to make way for emergency crews and ran over to the home to make sure no one was still inside.

Police said the family who lived there told Perron everyone had made it out safely, but they were concerned for their rabbits, all of whom were in a cage on the second floor.

Without hesitation, Perron ran inside and found the cage amongst the flames, according to police.

Police said Perron picked up the cage and brought the rabbits to safety, much to the relief of their owners.

Neither Perron nor any of the rabbits were injured. The department commended Perron for his heroic actions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.