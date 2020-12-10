North Providence gifts wheelchair-accessible van to local family

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — To the Bricault family, a wheelchair-accessible van is more than just a mode of transportation — it’s a necessity.

That’s why Mayor Charles Lombardi and the town of North Providence gifted one to the family.

Shane and Erin Bricault tell 12 News their 8-year-old son, Logan, has muscular dystrophy, which causes progressive muscle weakness and the loss of coordination and mobility.

Now that they have a wheelchair-accessible van, the Bricault’s said it will be much easier to transport their son.

This isn’t the first time this same van was gifted to a North Providence family. The first recipients of the van were actually friends of the Bricaults, who also needed it to transport their son.

“He unfortunately passed away,” Erin explained. “The van was available, because she was giving it back to the town, so she suggested us as a family. She wrote a letter because she knows Logan and knows how this illness will affect him.”

The Bricaults said some days are better than others, but they know as time goes on, Logan’s need for a van will only increase.

“Between the age of 9 and 12, with the illness that he has, that’s when they become wheelchair bound,” Erin said.

The Bricaults said it’s hard to explain how much the van means to them, especially with how hard this past year has been.

“It took a long time for me to even talk about it without breaking into tears,” Shane said.

Currently, there is no cure for muscular dystrophy, but therapy is said to help slow the progression of the disease. The Bricaults said the van will help Logan get both to and from his appointments.