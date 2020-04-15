North Kingstown students hold parade to show appreciation for their teacher

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island students are a few weeks into distance learning, and one North Kingstown elementary school class wanted to thank their teacher for all his hard work.

On Saturday, dozens of cars circled around in a parade outside Stephen Skaggs’ house. Inside the cars were fifth-graders from Stony Lane Elementary School who held up signs and cheered while their parents drove and beeped their horns.

The curbside parade wasn’t for Skaggs’ birthday, which has been used as an alternative to a traditional party due to social distancing guidelines. Instead, the students simply wanted to let their teacher know he’s appreciated.

Stony Lane fifth-grader Fallon Jodoin said Mr. Skaggs made the transition from the classroom to remote learning easy for her.

“Mr. Skaggs is an awesome teacher, very thankful to have him,” Jodoin said over a FaceTime call made with parent supervision.

Jodoin said Mr. Skaggs has always made the classroom fun and even with the transition to distance learning, he’s kept the same traditions, like mini-workout exercises.

Also over FaceTime, Skaggs said he, like many teachers, was nervous about going to a virtual setting. His classroom uses Google Meets.

“We kept doing just the same things we were doing, but now we’re just kind of Brady Bunch format,” Skaggs joked.

He said he’s thankful his teaching assistant and student teacher are still able to help keep things running with the new format.

“We’re fortunate to be teaching, too,” Skaggs continued. “So every day I get to see my students and I get to work, and I get that interaction.”

Skaggs said Saturday his wife, who was in on the surprise, told him to get dressed to take Easter photos outside.

“Next thing I know, here comes a parade of cars honking their horns,” he said. “I didn’t expect that.”

He said the gesture was touching.

“It made what we’re going through memorable for a good reason,” Skaggs added.

Skaggs’ class moves on to middle school in the fall. Jodoin said if students don’t get to go back to school to say goodbye in person this spring, she and her classmates will visit next school year.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines