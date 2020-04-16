Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – 3 p.m. Update
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Nonprofit collecting donated devices for RI patients reaches goal

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of patients are now getting ways to connect with their families through sight and sound, thanks to a fast response to a nonprofit that launched just days ago.

Kaya Suner, 19, is the child of two emergency room doctors and came up with COVID Connectors, an organization to collect and distribute gently used mobile devices with video-phone capability to patients who don’t have their own.

By the time the story aired Monday on WPRI 12, the organization had about 40 devices.

Thursday afternoon, Suner said on the organization’s Twitter account that they’d reached their goal — 650 devices have now been delivered to hospitals in Rhode Island within one week.

The organization is now exploring ways to expand and distribute more devices.

No visitors are being allowed to enter hospitals and long-term health care facilities in Rhode Island because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Suner partnered with the Rhode Island Medical Society and volunteers to take donated devices, make sure they were wiped of data and disinfected, and get them to patients.

It helps the most severely ill to connect with their families — including, sometimes, to say goodbye.

More information about the program is available on its website, COVIDConnectors.org.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Thursday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Morning Update
  • 12:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Afternoon Update
  • 6:00 p.m. – President Trump News Conference
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com