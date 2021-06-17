Newport middle schoolers help blind man cross busy intersection

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Grant Herchenroather and Amir Davis were walking home from school Tuesday afternoon when they saw a man trying to cross a busy Newport intersection.

But it wasn’t until the two approached the man that they realized he was blind.

“Once we got closer I saw he had a cane,” Grant recalled.

“The man said to us, ‘hey, I’m trying to cross the street safely, could you guys lead me to the other side of the street?'” Amir added.

Grant and Amir, who are classmates at Thompson Middle School, didn’t hesitate.

“We helped him cross the street,” Grant said. “I stood in the middle of the crosswalk.”

“He grabbed onto my arm and I was walking across, and Grant, green light and everything, just stood out there,” Amir continued.

Their good deed caught the attention of Judy Gray, who was waiting at the traffic light.

“My heart just melted,” Gray said.

When asked whether he was scared standing in the middle of a busy intersection, Grant said no.

“I knew that I was doing something good,” he said.

Those who witnessed their act of kindness applauded afterward, but Amir said there was no need for that.

“I told them that you should be able to do something nice and not do anything in return,” Amir said. “You should always help anyone when they’re having trouble.”