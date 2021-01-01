Southern New England welcomes first babies born in 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Her name is Evelyn Rose Hughes, and she just might be the first baby born in Rhode Island in 2021.

Evelyn was born at 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to her mother, Kelsey Hughes.

Women and Infants Hospital told Kelsey that her new bundle of joy may just be the first baby born in the state this year.

The mom says Evelyn is nice and healthy, weighing 6-pounds and 4-ounces.

Cassandra Maria Clementino (Courtesy of Southcoast Health)

In Fall River, the first baby of 2021 was Cassandra Maria Clementino.

Veronia Rodrigues and Jeffrey Clementino, of Fall River, welcomed Cassandra at 3:52 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Cassandra weighed 4-pounds, 12.4-ounces and measured 18-inches, according to the hospital.