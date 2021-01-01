Southern New England welcomes first babies born in 2021

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Evelyn Rose Hughes (Courtesy of Kelsey Hughes)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Her name is Evelyn Rose Hughes, and she just might be the first baby born in Rhode Island in 2021.

Evelyn was born at 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to her mother, Kelsey Hughes.

Women and Infants Hospital told Kelsey that her new bundle of joy may just be the first baby born in the state this year.

The mom says Evelyn is nice and healthy, weighing 6-pounds and 4-ounces.

Cassandra Maria Clementino (Courtesy of Southcoast Health)

In Fall River, the first baby of 2021 was Cassandra Maria Clementino.

Veronia Rodrigues and Jeffrey Clementino, of Fall River, welcomed Cassandra at 3:52 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Cassandra weighed 4-pounds, 12.4-ounces and measured 18-inches, according to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community