PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a new red panda at Roger Williams Park Zoo!

Kendji, an 8-year-old male red panda, recently came to Providence from the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio. He joins Zan, a 3-year-old female red panda who moved to the zoo from Washington earlier this year.

The pairing was a recommendation from the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Red Panda Species Survival Program, according to the zoo.

Kendji’s arrival comes roughly four months after Rusty, the zoo’s 18-year-old red panda, passed away from inoperable gastrointestinal disease and arthritis. It has also been about a year since Rusty’s 13-year-old mate Sha-Lei died from heart failure.

Zan and Kendji are currently spending time together behind-the-scenes as their habitat undergoes a complete redesign, according to the zoo. The new red panda exhibit is expected to open in spring 2024.