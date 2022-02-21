MANCHESTER, N.H. (WPRI) — A New Hampshire woman recently met her two-month-old son for the first time.

Macenzee Keller, 21, says she tested positive for COVID-19 near the end of her pregnancy and was feeling OK until her symptoms turned severe and she was put on a ventilator.

Doctors then performed an emergency C-section while Keller was in a coma, and her son Zack was born.

Keller finally got to hold her son after 47 days and the moment was caught by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

“It’s a new experience, but I’m excited to become a mom,” Keller said.

Some of the doctors who worked closely with Keller and her son say that moment made it worth it in the end.

“To see this positive outcome, it has definitely made it easier to come into work each day,” said one of her nurses, Ciaran Moloney, BSN, RN.

Keller is expected to go home with her son next week.