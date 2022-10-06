NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford Police Department announced Thursday they’ll be adding a new furry friend to the force.

Rosie will be sworn in Friday as the department’s first compassion dog. She will interact with the community and provide companionship for students, citizens, and fellow officers.

Officer Jeremy Demello, a school resource officer at Roosevelt Middle School, will be Rosie’s handler.

“We’ve been given a new tool to assist us in reaching out to the public and supporting people in a way that is unlike any other,” the department said. “Studies show that short-term interactions with compassion dogs can significantly reduce anxiety and stress levels.”

Rosie will be sworn in Friday morning.