Mystic Aquarium teams up with local doughnut shop for penguin gender reveal

MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI) — Everyone has heard about gender reveals for babies, but what about penguins?

Mystic Aquarium recently held a gender reveal for its youngest African penguin Purple/Pink. The aquarium teamed up with local bakery Deviant Donuts for the special “sugary reveal.”

Staff members took a bite into the donuts and revealed the filling was blue, meaning only one thing: Purple/Pink is a boy!

The facility was also lit up in blue to commemorate the event, which coincided with African Penguin Awareness Day.

Purple/Pink was born back in February, joining the 31 other African penguins in Mystic’s colony.

