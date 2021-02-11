Mystic Aquarium selling Valentine’s Day cards painted by animals

MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI) — You can skip the card aisle this Valentine’s Day thanks to Mystic Aquarium.
The aquarium is selling “hand-painted” cards made by either a harbor seal, a California sea lion, an African penguin or a cownose stingray.
Cards are $20 each and are in limited supply.
Unfortunately, the cards painted by a beluga whale are already sold out, according to the aquarium.
In addition to the animal art cards, the aquarium is offering e-cards featuring different marine animals and punny expressions.
You can find more card examples on the aquarium’s Instagram page.