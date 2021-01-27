Mystic Aquarium rescues grey seal pup

STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program rescued a male grey seal pup from a Stonington Beach this past weekend.

The seal pup was found stranded Saturday on the shore of Mason’s Island and the aquarium believes that both human and canine activity on the beach frightened his mother away.

The aquarium believes the mother gave birth to the pup recently since he still has a white coat of fur, which is indicative of early infancy in grey seals.

He appears to be healthy, according to the aquarium, and will receive necessary nutrition before being released back into the wild.

The aquarium said this is first seal to be taken in by its animal rescue program since they resumed operations in November.

