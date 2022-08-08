(WPRI) — The Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) in Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are once again opening their doors to animals in need.

MSPCA and NEAS are getting 20 homeless shelter cats from Kentucky, which has been ravaged by deadly flooding.

The cats arrived at NEAS Salem on Saturday and they vary in age ranging from seven years old to as young as three-months-old.

“We’re taking cats that were already in the shelters prior to the flooding,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “By doing so, we’re freeing up space for Kentucky shelters to help owned cats that have been displaced by the disaster, while at the same time giving the homeless cats the opportunity to find new loving homes in Massachusetts — even if it means we’re now near capacity in our own adoption centers, and very much need adopters to step forward and apply to take an animal home.”

The cats will be available for adoption after they complete mandatory two-day quarantine and receive the medical care they may need.

The MSPCA is seeking donations to help offset the costs of caring for the new cats. Those interested in donating may donate online.