WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick was rented out on Sunday morning, for 185 A Wish Come True family members to see Disney’s “Wish”.

The event was sponsored by Al and Katie Cerrone.

“We have been partnering with Al and Katie over the last two years. Katie’s restaurants, KC Burgers and Mac’s Original Pizza Pub, have hosted and sponsored Wish Families for birthday parties,” said A Wish Come True Executive Director Mary-Kate O’Leary.

“To see wish families have a night out and not have to worry about buying food and presents is priceless. Katie and Al are role models for other businesses on how small things can go a long way in making a difference.”

A Wish Come True grants wishes and helps families that have a child struggling with a life-threatening illness living in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“Sponsoring an event for A Wish Come True is not a business decision. It is a pleasure. It’s a privilege, but more importantly, it’s an honor,” said Al Cerrone.

“I ask all of my business colleagues to consider sponsoring an event for this worthwhile organization. Unlike other events, you will get to witness, firsthand, the happiness that your donation is bringing into these families’ lives. I encourage others to do the same, you will be glad you did.”

Last year, A Wish Come True celebrated their 40th anniversary and granted 43 wishes to children and their families. They have 15 children waiting for their wish in 2024.