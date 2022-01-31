Middletown football players help community dig out after snowstorm

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday’s storm dumped a historic amount of snow on Rhode Island, which presented a big problem for anyone unable to dig themselves out.

But in one community, a group of football players stepped up in a big way for their neighbors in need.

“Everyone brought one shovel and we got snow blowers by the end of the day and it was really, really big,” said John Wiest, one of the captains of the Middletown High School team.

Wiest said as the storm worsened, he thought about his grandparents and how they have a hard time shoveling, so he proposed the idea of helping others like them in the community. He and his fellow captains then reached out to other players and asked their coach Matt Kestler to put the message out on social media.

“It was a simple message: ‘Hey, we’re looking to help out. If you’re in need, if you’re elderly or disabled, give us a message and your address and we’ll do what we can,'” Kestler said, adding that he never expected the outpouring of support that followed.

“It was unbelievable, to be honest, I was shocked,” he added.

Wiest said he and around 15 other players spent hours on Sunday removing snow for people.

“Took this giant list of houses and our coach, he gave it us and he just said, ‘hit as many as you can and let me know if you need any help,'” Wiest recalled.

The group was able to hit more than 30 homes, including Whitney Bucci’s.

“To see them working not only as a team on the football field, but as a team in someone’s driveway and pathway is amazing,” Bucci said. “Clearing off my driveway, clearing around my van and making a path for me – it made my heart full.”

Wiest said it was a way for them to give back to the community that supports them.

“It was an awesome experience, and to be more than a football team and kind of reach out and help those in need was a really awesome thing to be able to do,” Wiest said.

