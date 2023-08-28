BOSTON (WPRI) — A Middleboro teenager got his wish to spend a day with the Boston Red Sox.

Dominic Driscoll, 14, has congenital heart disease and has undergone three open-heart surgeries.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Driscoll and his family got VIP treatment at Fenway Park during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They toured the ballpark, went inside the Green Monster and watched batting practice. Driscoll even got to throw the first pitch to Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Driscoll is one of the top amateur power-hitting and pitching prospects in the country and hopes to be the first player with congenital heart disease to be drafted by a Major League team.