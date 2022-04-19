WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department just got a cute new addition to their team.

K-9 Charley, a 9-week-old black lab, is the city’s new community compassion dog. She can soon start training after being officially sworn in on Monday.

In her new role, Charley will attend community events and if there are people under stress, or need calming, she will be utilized.

Charley’s handler, Sgt. William Castaldi, officially took her home last week and said she will make a huge impact in the community.

“I think the common effect that a dog has, or for that matter a lot of animals have, but dogs in particular, they can just lay with you and you can pet them, talk to them, and they look at you, and it’s something about a dog when they look into your eyes, there’s just some sort of a bond that you get,” he explained.

To help raise money to purchase the pup, the department joined forces with We Be Jammin’, a shop that sells jams, salsa and other gourmet foods.

“When the project came up to add a compassion dog to the K-9 unit we said, ‘we can help with that,'” owner Debbie Wood said.

The business even created a specific jam for Charley, called “Charley’s Blackberry Jam.”

“Welcome aboard,” Picozzi said.