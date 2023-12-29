BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the winners of a contest among elementary and middle schools across the state to name snowplows.

The contest, “Name a Snowplow,” gave schools the opportunity to chose 12 different names for state snowplows that will operate this winter season.

The idea of this competition is to ring in the winter months as well as show support and recognition to the hard work of public and state employees during the cold months.

“This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England’s harsh winters,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt added, “keeping our roads across Massachusetts clear and safe every winter is a tough job. We are glad to see educators engage their students in a fun competition that pays tribute to this essential public service.”

The winning names are as follows:

Flower Plower – Chestor Elementary School

– Buckland Shelburne Elementary School Glacier Gobbler – Franklin Avenue Elementary

– Mahar Regional Snow B Wan Kenobi – Heritage School

– Burgess Elementary School Sleetwood Mac – Linden STEAM Academy

– William Diamond Middle School Snow-hemian Rhapsody – Brookfield Elementary School

– Orleans Elementary School Snow Monstah – UP Academy Dorchester

– UP Academy Dorchester Fast and Flurryous – Pollard Middle School