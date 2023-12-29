BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the winners of a contest among elementary and middle schools across the state to name snowplows.

The contest, “Name a Snowplow,” gave schools the opportunity to chose 12 different names for state snowplows that will operate this winter season.

The idea of this competition is to ring in the winter months as well as show support and recognition to the hard work of public and state employees during the cold months.

“This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England’s harsh winters,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt added, “keeping our roads across Massachusetts clear and safe every winter is a tough job. We are glad to see educators engage their students in a fun competition that pays tribute to this essential public service.”

The winning names are as follows:

  • Flower PlowerChestor Elementary School
  • Edward Blizzardhands Buckland Shelburne Elementary School
  • Glacier GobblerFranklin Avenue Elementary
  • Polar PathmakerMahar Regional
  • Snow B Wan KenobiHeritage School
  • The Snolar ExpressBurgess Elementary School
  • Sleetwood MacLinden STEAM Academy
  • Snow Place Like HomeWilliam Diamond Middle School
  • Snow-hemian RhapsodyBrookfield Elementary School
  • The MayplowerOrleans Elementary School
  • Snow MonstahUP Academy Dorchester
  • Fast and FlurryousPollard Middle School