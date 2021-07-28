Massachusetts grocery store clerk helps veteran finish paying for groceries

OXFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts grocery store clerk’s small act of kindness is making the rounds on social media.

Briar Poirier has worked at the market basket in Oxford for eight years.

During a recent shopping trip, one customer was blown away by his compassion for someone in his checkout line.

Renee Falcioni told WBZ News she took notice when Poirier was cashing out an elderly man last Friday, who also happened to be a veteran.

The man was short paying for his groceries by just $3 after he used up a $25 gift card.

Falcioni says that’s when Poirier stepped in, without hesitation, and told the man he’d cover the rest of his bill.

“I turned around and saw the veteran. His eyes just light up. And he shook his hand and he said thank you and he had a big smile from ear to ear,” Falcioni said.

Renee Falcioni shared the act of kindness in the Webster, Dudley, Oxford, Thompson Area Forum Facebook group.

Falcioni shared the story on social media and said it became clear from those commenting on the post, it was not the first time Poirier had helped make someone’s day.

Poirier said he knew the man was a veteran because of the attire he was wearing, and simply said he wanted to thank him for his service.

“The gentleman had a couple of basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck, and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights,” Poirer said. “It’s the least could do for him.”

Poirer told WBZ he’s hoping more people can help each other in times of need.

“Whether you be a stranger or a friend. Just to make people’s day better,” he said.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Falcioni, Briar’s wish is to help more veterans and is supporting a nonprofit organization called Vittles for Vets.

The non-profit’s mission is to improve the nutritional health of veterans living at or below the poverty level.