HOLBROOK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts couple is being credited with saving a man last week.

Jamarc Tidwell, 27, was on his way to grab a coffee before the New England Patriots game last week when his wheelchair got stuck on a set of train tracks in Holbrook.

Matt and Megan Pohl were in the right spot at the right time and noticed Tidwell. Without hesitation, they jumped in to help just as a train was approaching, seconds away from reaching Tidwell.

It was hard. His wheel was perfectly wedged between the concrete and the track,” Megan told WBZ. “I don’t think he realized what was about to happen.”

When police arrived Tidwell was already safely off the tracks, but he still wanted coffee before the game. Officers were happy to buy him one.

“I would hope my kids would get help if they needed it,” Megan said.