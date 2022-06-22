LOWELL, Mass. (WPRI) — A beloved Market Basket employee in Massachusetts is retiring after nearly three decades on the job.

Philip Donahue, who has Down syndrome, retired Tuesday after working at stores in Lowell and Tewksbury over the past 27 years.

His co-workers threw him a retirement party to honor his years of service. Donahue says he will never forget his friendly customers.

“From here to there, people just lined up. And everyone would say ‘Oh Philip, how are you? What are you doing?'” he recalled.

On Market Basket’s Facebook page, customers and employees thanked Donahue for his work and friendliness.

Donahue is also a representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, which promotes the inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

He says he is looking forward to catching up on his favorite shows during his retirement.