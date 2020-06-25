Live Now
Man runs 218 miles to virus-stricken ‘Nana’s’ nursing home

by: The Associated Press

Nursing home workers cheer as Corey Cappelloni completes his seventh ultramarathon in seven days in Scranton, Pa., Friday, June 19, 2020. Cappelloni ran roughly 218 miles from Washington, D.C., to Scranton to visit his 98-year-old grandmother and raise awareness for older adults in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — As his “Nana” battled COVID-19, endurance athlete Corey Cappelloni ran 218 miles from Washington, D.C., to her nursing home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to lift her spirits.

Cappelloni arrived June 19 to balloons and cheers by the facility’s workers. Ruth Andres, 98, peered from her fourth-floor window as he gave her words of encouragement by cellphone.

Cappelloni hadn’t been sure he could last such an arduous run, but a text message announcing her full recovery gave him the strength to go the distance.

The “Run for Ruth” raised over $24,000 for older adults who’ve been isolated during the pandemic, and also honored lives lost to the virus including Cappelloni’s great-uncle. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

