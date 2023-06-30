LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A massive payday, months in the making, has finally arrived for a Lakeville man.

Paul Little claimed the $3 million prize Friday morning at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. But it was nearly taken from him after he bought the winning ticket at a liquor store back in January and accidentally left it on the counter.

The store clerk, identified as 23-year-old Carly Nunes, was allegedly caught on camera taking the ticket for herself and trying to cash it in later.

Nunes pleaded not guilty to charges of larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim, and witness intimidation.

“I’m pretty excited today because it’s real, with the check in hand,” Little said. “My thanks to all of the people who helped me get to this point. It’s so many people who worked on my behalf to see me here today, and it’s greatly appreciated.”