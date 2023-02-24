EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Phoenix Gulezian’s wish came true Friday.

The Newton 14-year-old is interested in broadcasting, which is why he was ecstatic to visit WPRI 12.

Throughout the day, 12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello gave Gulezian a tour of the station, introduced him to her colleagues and let him sit in on a live newscast.

“It was really nice,” he said. “It’s a lot, but it was fun to see the weather and all of the reports.”

If he ever wound up working for the news, Gulezian said he would want to be a sport reporter.

The opportunity was made possible by Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Gulezian suffers from CHARGE syndrome, which is a disorder that affects numerous parts of the body.